Senate orders VP Sara to attend impeachment trial

The Senate on Monday, May 18, formally convened as an impeachment court for the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, directing her to attend the proceedings.

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, who retained his leadership after a week of turmoil in the Upper Chamber, presided over the opening session.

All 23 senators were present and later donned their crimson robes as the impeachment court was organized. Sen. Camille Villar administered the oath to Cayetano as presiding officer.

Cayetano announced that a writ of summons would be issued to Vice President Duterte, requiring her to file an answer within 10 days and to appear before the Senate session hall upon notice.

The Sergeant-at-Arms was tasked to serve the summons along with a copy of the Articles of Impeachment.

He added that the prosecution panel may file a reply within five days of receiving Duterte’s answer. Parties may submit pleadings and annexes either in person or electronically, with detailed filing instructions to be circulated by the court.

The House of Representatives transmitted the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte to the Senate on May 13, shortly before a shooting incident inside the chamber.

The documents were delivered by House Secretary General Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil and House Sergeant-at-Arms Ferdinand Melchor Dela Cruz.

Cayetano earlier assured that the Senate would act “forthwith” on the impeachment trial, stressing that senator-judges will decide based on evidence and that the court will remain “fair and independent.” (Hannah Torregoza)