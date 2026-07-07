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Italian ‘Smiling Assassin’ lauds Alex Eala’s grit and aura

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines plays a return during the women's singles fourth round match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

Jasmine Paolini had nothing but praise for Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala after surviving their gripping fourth-round clash at the Wimbledon Championships on Monday, July 6.

The world No. 17 Italian had to dig deep to outlast the resilient plays of Eala, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, for a place in the quarterfinals against No. 13 Marta Kostyuk.

“It was a tough match,” said Paolini during the post-match interview. “Alex, she’s a really tough opponent especially here on grass. I think her game is perfect here.”

It was a redemption of sorts for Paolini, who absorbed a stunning Round of 32 loss to Eala at the Dubai Championships last February.

Learning from that defeat, the Italian came fully prepared for their rematch and expected another tough battle against the rising Filipina.

“She plays really well, especially on the important points. She has a lot of personality on court and I think I knew that. I tried to play my best tennis and it worked out,” said Paolini.

Paolini, a 2024 finalist, dictated the tempo early in the first set, racing to a 4-1 lead behind her strong baseline game and pinpoint shot placements that kept Eala on the defensive.

But the 29th-seeded Eala refused to back down, sharpening her returns in the second set and taking full advantage of Paolini’s 21 unforced errors to level the match.

Paolini, however, quickly regained her footing in the decider, unleashing heavier forehands, improving her serve, and attacking the net more often to seize the early momentum.

The two held serve through the first set games before Paolini struck in the eighth, converting her second break-point opportunity to break Eala for a pivotal 5-3 advantage before closing out the match.

 

 

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