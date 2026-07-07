Teen nabbed for exploiting kids through Roblox

The National Bureau of Investigation arrested a 19-year-old suspect in Pampanga on June 30 for allegedly using the online gaming platform Roblox to lure multiple minors into sending sexually exploitative images and videos in exchange for Robux, a digital currency being used in the game Roblox

Authorities said the suspect is facing charges for alleged violations of Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act.

Investigation showed the suspect allegedly persuaded children to engage in sexual activity and produce sexually exploitative content in exchange for the virtual currency used in Roblox.

The NBI also linked the suspect to multiple CyberTipline reports involving the alleged online enticement of minors and the distribution of child sexual abuse materials.

Authorities said records uncovered an earlier complaint involving a 10-year-old child who was allegedly befriended through Roblox before being manipulated into sending sexually explicit videos.

Agents later implemented a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data, leading to the seizure of the suspect’s mobile phone.

Digital forensic examination allegedly uncovered numerous child sexual abuse or exploitation materials stored on the device.

Investigators also found the suspect was allegedly communicating online with another 12-year-old child whom he was allegedly attempting to entice into performing sexual acts.

The suspect underwent inquest proceedings on July 1 as authorities continue efforts to identify and rescue other possible victims connected to the alleged scheme. (Mandie Asejo)