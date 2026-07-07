‘Demonyo,’ 3 others yield P408K shabu in Makati

By Richielyn Canlas

Four individuals allegedly linked to the illegal drug trade, including one known as “Demonyo,” were arrested in a Makati buy-bust operation that seized P408,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.

The Makati City Police Station said Demonyo, 36, is listed as a street-level individual (SLI).

Also arrested were alias “Wewel,” 46, tagged as a high-value individual (HVI), and two other SLIs identified only as “Azur,” 44, and “JP,” 41.

The operation was conducted by the Makati City Police Station’s Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU), in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), on Zapote Street in Barangay Olympia on Saturday night, July 4.

It resulted in the seizure of 19 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, weighing approximately 60 grams and valued at P408,000.

The suspects are in police custody and face charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.