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Robin jokes about studying at ‘University of Prison’

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Senator Robin Padilla (Photo from Senate)

By Dhel Nazario

During the opening day of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial on Monday, July 6, Senator‑judge Robin Padilla drew attention with a tongue‑in‑cheek remark about his background.

Explaining his vote against Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero’s election as presiding officer of the Senate impeachment court, Padilla quipped that he studied criminology at “UP”—clarifying moments later that he meant the “University of Prison.”

Padilla, who was convicted in 1994 for illegal possession of firearms and served time before receiving executive clemency, used the remark to underscore his unconventional experience with law and justice.

“Hindi naman po akong nagtapos sa UP, hindi rin po akong nagtapos sa Ateneo, nagtapos po ako ng criminology at UP rin — University of Prison,” he said.

He added that, despite not being a lawyer, his years as chair of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments had taught him to value the framers’ intent in interpreting the 1987 Constitution.

Citing deliberations of the 1986 Constitutional Commission, Padilla argued that the presiding officer in impeachment trials—except those involving the President—should be the Senate President.

Padilla ultimately voted against Escudero’s nomination, questioning why the majority bloc chose him as presiding officer instead of retaining him as Senate President.

Despite his opposition, Escudero was elected with a 12‑8 vote.

 

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