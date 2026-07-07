Man arrested for sexually abusing teen inside church in Pasig

By Richielyn Canlas

A 38‑year‑old religious worker was arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a 15‑year‑old girl inside church premises over several months.

The Eastern Police District (EPD) identified the suspect as “Chris,” a resident of Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City.

He faces 12 counts of statutory rape under Article 266‑A of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act No. 11648.

Police said the victim, who knew the suspect as a family acquaintance and religious worker, revealed that he betrayed her trust and repeatedly assaulted her inside the church between December 2025 and April 2026.

The case came to light when the victim’s sister discovered incriminating communications between the two, leading their father to file a criminal complaint.

A warrant of arrest was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 159 of Pasig City, and police apprehended the suspect on July 2 along C. Raymundo Avenue in Barangay Caniogan.

The accused is now detained at the Pasig City Police Station Custodial Facility Unit. EPD acting district director Brig. Gen. Melecio M. Buslig Jr. said the arrest underscores authorities’ commitment to hold accountable those accused of serious crimes.

“No individual can hide indefinitely from the law. We remain steadfast in our mission to protect the public, especially women and children, and to ensure that justice is served,” he said.

The EPD also urged the public to cooperate in locating individuals with outstanding warrants as part of its intensified campaign against wanted persons in Metro East.