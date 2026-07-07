Bomb threat rocks Silliman U

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A bomb threat rocked the Silliman University in Dumaguete City, Negros Occidental on Monday, July 6.

The Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) is closely monitoring the security incident.

Police Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño, PRO-NIR director, has directed the immediate mobilization of all available security and public safety assets to ensure the protection of students, faculty members, personnel, and the surrounding community.

“The safety and security of our students, educators, and the public remain our highest priority,” he said.

Cardiño appealed to people to remain calm, cooperate with authorities, and rely only on verified information from official government sources.

“Let us avoid spreading unverified reports that may unnecessarily create fear and confusion while security operations are ongoing.”

Police reminded the people that making false bomb threats and deliberately spreading false information are punishable under the law.

Silliman confirmed the incident and urged people to remain calm and strictly follow the instructions of security personnel and university officials.