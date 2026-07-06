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Viral robber in online seller robbery arrested in Taguig

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The pistol seized from the arrested suspect. (Photo from SPD)

By Jonathan Hicap

A 23-year-old man, identified as “Joshua,” was arrested after being caught on video robbing an online seller at gunpoint in Taguig City.

The footage showed Joshua and an accomplice holding the victim, “Andrew,” at gunpoint during a meet-up on July 1 at Plaza 6, Barangay North Signal. They fled with four iPhones, a Vivo Y02 cellphone, and ₱25,000 in cash.

The victim later identified Joshua from the video evidence, which became crucial in linking him to the crime.

On July 4, police arrested Joshua along General Malvar Street in Barangay South Signal for another offense after spotting him openly carrying a firearm.

Upon inspection, officers confiscated a .45-caliber Armscor pistol loaded with seven live rounds and a hand grenade.

Joshua now faces robbery charges in addition to violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act (RA 10591) and Illegal Possession of Explosives (RA 9516).

Southern Police District chief Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco commended the team for the swift arrest, noting that the video evidence and quick police response were instrumental in bringing the suspect to justice.

 

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