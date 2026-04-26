Fil-Am among killed in Negros clash – AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed that among those killed in the April 19 operation in Toboso, Negros Occidental was a Filipino American, a development that has drawn concern from both government and diaspora groups.

The victim, identified by military sources as Lyle Prijales, reportedly a 40-year-old from California, was one of 19 individuals who died during the clash.

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) extended condolences to the family, noting that the presence of a foreign national in the encounter raises questions about recruitment efforts targeting overseas Filipinos.

“This is not solidarity—it is exploitation,” said NTF-ELCAC Executive Director Ernesto Torres Jr., warning against deceptive tactics that lure members of the diaspora into armed conflict.

In the aftermath, the AFP emphasized its humanitarian role in ensuring the victims were laid to rest with dignity.

The 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) launched an initiative to assist families in retrieving and burying their loved ones. Troops provided logistical support, helped transport remains, and coordinated with families to respect cultural and religious practices during burial.

AFP Chief Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. commended soldiers not only for their operational success but also for their compassion in helping families through the painful process of loss.

“Our troops showed professionalism and courage in the field, and humanity in the aftermath,” he said.

The military underscored that beyond the clash, its responsibility extended to honoring the dead and supporting grieving families—a gesture meant to ensure that even in conflict, dignity and respect remain central. (Martin Sadongdong)