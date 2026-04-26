Pasig LGU, The Medical City in zero-balance billing talks – Mayor Vico

Pasig City is planning to formalize an agreement with The Medical City (TMC) to strengthen its zero-balance billing system by covering costs not shouldered by PhilHealth or the Department of Health (DOH).

Mayor Vico Sotto and Health Secretary Ted Herbosa recently visited TMC’s 51-bed PhilHealth Ward, also known as the Bengzon Patient Access Ward.

“Alam niyo bang may 51-bed PhilHealth Ward na rin ang The Medical City Pasig? Depending on the patient’s eligibility and condition, they are also already implementing zero-balance billing,” Sotto said.

Following the visit, Sotto announced that the city government would propose an agreement to ensure patients pay nothing out of pocket.

He cited Japan and the Netherlands as examples of countries where private hospitals play a major role in Universal Health Care but patients still pay minimal costs.

“Lalo na ngayon na gumaganda na ang mga coverage at proseso ng PhilHealth, dapat ganito na rin tayo mag-isip dito,” he said.

“Suportahan natin ang mga private na may ganitong efforts, at palakasin natin ang ating health care provider network,” he added.

Herbosa praised TMC’s partnership with the government, saying its initiatives could serve as a model for other private hospitals.

“The visit underscores the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in strengthening the healthcare system and ensuring that quality care remains within reach for more Filipinos,” TMC said in a statement. (Richielyn Canlas)