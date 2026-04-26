HeadlinesNews

Truck Crashes into Marikina Store, 2 Dead, 6 Injured

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A truck crashed into a chicken store in Marikina City on April 25, leaving two people dead, including a nine-year-old boy, and injuring six others. (Photo from Marikina CPS)

A truck that allegedly lost its brakes plowed into a chicken store along A. Bonifacio Avenue in Barangay Barangka on Saturday, April 25, killing two people—including a nine-year-old boy—and injuring six others.

Police said the fatalities were a nine-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man. The injured included the truck driver, his helper, a seven-year-old boy, an 11-year-old boy, a 33-year-old man, and a 59-year-old woman.

The crash, which occurred around 11 a.m., also damaged several vehicles: a Toyota Wigo, two Toyota Fortuners, and an Isuzu Rebuilt.

Investigators said the truck first hit the Wigo, then struck a Fortuner traveling westbound, which in turn collided with another Fortuner.

The truck continued forward, hitting the Isuzu, a sidewalk bollard, and several pedestrians before smashing into the store.

Rescue teams rushed the victims to nearby hospitals.

The truck driver is now in police custody as the investigation continues. (Richielyn Canlas)

Pauline, Mikha share golf lead
Former Batangas town vice mayor shot in face
P17-M shabu seized in Benguet in 5 months
Trump tests negative for COVID
BMW recalls 7-series cars because doors can fly open
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Grand Slam winners give Eala, Sonmez reality check in Madrid Open Round of 16

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Grand Slam winners give Eala, Sonmez reality check in Madrid Open Round of 16
Sports Tennis
Tigresses eliminate Lady Tams, advance to stepladder round
Sports Volleyball
Akira Morishita, Jarlo Base on redefining their artistry
Entertainment
Beyond the impersonation: What JMielle learned on ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’
Entertainment