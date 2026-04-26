Truck Crashes into Marikina Store, 2 Dead, 6 Injured

A truck that allegedly lost its brakes plowed into a chicken store along A. Bonifacio Avenue in Barangay Barangka on Saturday, April 25, killing two people—including a nine-year-old boy—and injuring six others.

Police said the fatalities were a nine-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man. The injured included the truck driver, his helper, a seven-year-old boy, an 11-year-old boy, a 33-year-old man, and a 59-year-old woman.

The crash, which occurred around 11 a.m., also damaged several vehicles: a Toyota Wigo, two Toyota Fortuners, and an Isuzu Rebuilt.

Investigators said the truck first hit the Wigo, then struck a Fortuner traveling westbound, which in turn collided with another Fortuner.

The truck continued forward, hitting the Isuzu, a sidewalk bollard, and several pedestrians before smashing into the store.

Rescue teams rushed the victims to nearby hospitals.

The truck driver is now in police custody as the investigation continues. (Richielyn Canlas)