CA freezes Romualdez assets – Ombudsman

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla on Saturday, April 25, confirmed that former House Speaker Martin Romualdez is the lawmaker whose assets were ordered frozen by the Court of Appeals (CA).

“Si former Speaker Martin Romualdez, na-freeze na ’yung kaniyang… May freeze order na,” Remulla said in a radio interview.

The CA’s April 23 order covered dozens of bank accounts, insurance policies, and properties linked to Romualdez, a business associate, and a corporation, according to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

Remulla said more cases are being prepared.

“Actually, isang kaso pa lang iyan, pero we have five to six cases lined up, sunod-sunod iyan ipa-file within the next two weeks,” he noted.

He stressed that due process is being observed despite the respondent’s wealth and influence.

“Ang kalaban namin dito, akusado sa pagnanakaw sa gobyerno… hindi ho madaling labanan ito,” Remulla said.

“Kaya lang, binigyan tayo ng kaukulang tungkulin sa batas na gawin ang lahat. At binigyan tayo ng ilang tinatawag na powers of the office para magawa mo ‘yung trabaho. Lahat ‘yan may due process,” he went on. (Jel Santos)