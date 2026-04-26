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Cable theft attempt leaves man dead, cuts power to 6,000 households 

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A 34-year-old man who allegedly attempted to steal electrical cables died in the early hours of April 25, in Barangay Bahay Toro, Quezon City. (Photo from Meralco-Media)

A 34-year-old man died before dawn on Saturday, April 25, in Barangay Bahay Toro, Quezon City, after allegedly attempting to steal live electrical cables. The incident caused a power outage that disrupted service to more than 6,000 Meralco customers.

Electricity was restored nearly two hours later following emergency repairs by Meralco crews.

“This is a dangerous and strictly prohibited act,” said Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga, urging the public to report suspicious activities involving power facilities.

Under Republic Act No. 7832, violators face at least 12 years in prison and fines of ₱50,000 to ₱100,000.

Buyers of stolen electrical materials may also be charged under the Anti-Fencing Law.

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