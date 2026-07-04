Why OPM’s biggest stars are sharing one stage on July 11

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

If there’s one concert that reflects the current state of OPM, it’s happening on July 11.

Long before the lights go up at the Araneta Coliseum, the upcoming “Puregold OPM Con Generations 2026” had already reached one milestone: selling out.

But beyond packed seats, what makes the show stand out is the lineup itself—a cross-section of artists shaping Filipino music today across pop, folk, hip-hop, alternative and P-pop.

Leading the bill is SB19, whose global rise has helped redefine what’s possible for Filipino acts on the international stage.

Alongside the P-pop powerhouse is Ben&Ben, whose heartfelt songwriting has made the nine-piece band one of the country’s most streamed and enduring acts.

Representing another side of P-pop is Alamat, known for weaving Filipino languages and cultural influences into contemporary music, while G22, KAIA and rookie girl group XONARA showcase how the genre continues to evolve through a new generation of performers.

Hip-hop also takes center stage through Flow G and Skusta Clee, two artists who have built successful solo careers and remain among the biggest names in local rap.

Rounding out the lineup is SunKissed Lola, whose breakout hit “Pasilyo” became one of the defining OPM songs of recent years.

For Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, senior marketing manager of Puregold Price Club Inc., the diversity of this year’s performers mirrors the evolution of Filipino music itself.

“This year’s lineup captures where OPM is today: diverse, evolving, and resonating with different generations of fans,” she said. “When more people discover and appreciate OPM, more artists are empowered to create, and our entire nation moves forward together.”

While each act brings a distinct sound and fanbase, together they paint a picture of an industry that’s more dynamic than ever. From chart-topping ballads and arena-ready P-pop to rap anthems and indie favorites, today’s OPM is no longer defined by a single genre but by the variety of voices connecting with listeners in the Philippines and beyond.

With every seat already spoken for, the sold-out concert has become more than just another live show—it’s a snapshot of where Filipino music is today and where it’s headed next.