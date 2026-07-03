Senior citizen loses ₱4-M jewelry to housemaid in Quezon City

By Trixee Rosel

A 73-year-old businesswoman in Barangay Ugong Norte, Quezon City, was victimized by her housemaid who admitted stealing nearly ₱4 million worth of jewelry on Wednesday, July 1.

Police said the senior citizen discovered her jewelry box had been opened while arranging her belongings at around 5:30 p.m. She later confirmed that valuables worth an estimated ₱4 million were missing.

When confronted, the suspect, identified only as “Mary Ann,” confessed to taking the items.

Subdivision security personnel arrested the housemaid, who had been working for the victim for nearly three months, and turned her over to Eastwood Police Station (PS 12).

Investigators are preparing a complaint for qualified theft to be filed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Quezon City Police District Director Randy Glenn Silvio reminded the public to carefully verify the identity and references of household helpers before hiring them, stressing the vulnerability of senior citizens to such crimes.