PH braces for possible super typhoon ‘Inday’

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

Authorities and weather experts are urging the public to prepare as a powerful typhoon, currently located about 3,400 kilometers east of the country, may intensify into a super typhoon before entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) next week.

PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said the cyclone, internationally named “Bavi,” is expected to move westward and could enter PAR by Tuesday or Wednesday, July 7–8, where it will be locally named “Inday.”

While not expected to directly affect the country over the weekend, the system may enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), bringing rains over Luzon and Visayas between July 8–10.

Badrina stressed the importance of monitoring PAGASA’s updates, noting that tropical cyclone wind signals may be raised over Extreme Northern Luzon as the typhoon tracks toward Taiwan.

He added that while forecasts can still change, current data show the system has the potential to reach super typhoon strength.

In anticipation, PAGASA has advised communities to stay alert for possible heavy rains, flooding, and strong winds, and to prepare emergency supplies and evacuation plans.

The agency emphasized that early readiness is crucial, especially with the risk of the typhoon intensifying before landfall or entry into PAR.