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Jeepney driver unearths live mortar in Taguig

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Authorities inspect the unearthed vintage mortar in Taguig. (Photo from Taguig police / SPD)

By Jonathan Hicap

A jeepney driver accidentally discovered a live vintage 60MM mortar cartridge while burning wood inside a rented garage in Barangay Hagonoy, Taguig, on July 2.

At around 5:45 p.m., the driver struck a hard object buried in the ground. On closer inspection, he realized it was a metallic item resembling a bomb.

Alarmed, he immediately informed the garage caretaker, who then reported the discovery to Taguig Police Sub-station 9.

Responding officers quickly cordoned off the area to protect nearby residents and motorists.

Explosive experts from the Special Explosive and Canine Unit (SECU) confirmed the device was a live mortar cartridge.

Using the pick-up and carry-away (PUCA) method, SECU personnel safely secured the ordnance and transported it for storage and eventual disposal.

The site was later declared clear of threats.

Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco reminded the public that remnants of military ordnance remain highly volatile and dangerous despite the passage of time.

 

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