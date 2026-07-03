Lawman among suspects in ₱750k poker fraud

By Jean Fernando

Authorities arrested three individuals — including a police master sergeant — for allegedly conspiring to defraud a resort-casino in Pasay City of ₱750,000 through a poker scam on July 3.

Pasay City Police chief Col. Joselito De Sesto identified the suspects as “Larry,” 39, a casino dealer; Chee Hoe Wong, 41, a Malaysian businessman; and “Edgardo,” 36, a police master sergeant assigned to the Warrant Section of the Sta. Ana Police Station in Manila.

Investigators said the dealer colluded with the suspects during an Ultimate Texas Hold’Em game on July 2, exposing hidden hole cards and community cards to give them an unfair advantage.

Surveillance footage revealed the scheme, which allowed the players to adjust their bets and win ₱750,000 illegally.

Casino security confronted the suspects after detecting the irregularity through CCTV monitoring, placing them under citizen’s arrest before turning them over to police.

One alleged accomplice managed to escape.

The arrested suspects face estafa charges under Article 315, Paragraph 3(b) of the Revised Penal Code.

Authorities are also investigating whether similar schemes had been carried out in previous sessions.

The involvement of a police officer in the scam has raised concerns about integrity within law enforcement ranks, with investigators stressing that accountability will be pursued regardless of position.