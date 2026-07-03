Former special forces soldier turned assassin arrested in Mindoro

A former Philippine Army special forces operative who allegedly became a gun-for-hire leader was arrested in Roxas, Oriental Mindoro on Thursday, July 2.

The suspect, identified only as “Tawi,” had transitioned from military service to criminal activity, reportedly dealing firearms in Mindoro and Batangas while leading a hired-killer group.

He was listed as Regional No. 3 Most Wanted Person in MIMAROPA and faced multiple warrants of arrest for murder and frustrated murder, all with no bail recommended.

During the joint police operation at Sitio Upper, Brgy. Odiong, the suspect attempted to draw his firearm when officers served the warrants.

He was swiftly disarmed and taken into custody without casualties. Authorities recovered an Armscor caliber .45 pistol, two magazines, and 16 live rounds, leading to additional charges under RA 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Tawi was also tagged as the Most Wanted Person in Oriental Mindoro Province and Roxas Municipality, and included in the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Most Wanted Persons List with a ₱375,000 bounty.

The arrest was carried out by a multi-agency team led by Regional Intelligence Division 4B, with support from Roxas Municipal Police Station, PNP SAF units, and NICA Region 4B.

The suspect is now under police custody for documentation and court turnover. (Selena Atun)