All set for 1st T’nalak Chess festival in Koronadal

Top players from Davao, General Santos City, Kidapawan, Sultan Kudarat and Cotabato are expected to slug it out in the much-awaited T’nalak Tagisan ng Talino Chess Festival 2026 on Saturday, July 4 at the Citi Mall in Koronadal City.

The one-day competition is organized by the Koronadal Chess Club and supported by South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., Provincial Sports head Paul Rey Milan and Provincial Assessor Ritchie Ballesta and sports patron Engr. Rolando Batallones.

At stake are trophies and cash prizes, with the champions in the Team Dalawahan (2000 average rating) getting the lion’s share of P15,000, the runner-up pocketing P8,000 and the third placer earning P5 000.

In Class B category (1950 and below average), the top three winners will receive P5,000, P3,000 and P2 000.

In the juniors category (13-17 years), the to three will get P2,000, P1 000 and P800. The kiddies division (12zunder and below), the top finishers get P1, 000, P800 and P700.

Tournament organizer Joselito Dormitorio said special prizes will also be given to the top senior, top junior, top lady and youngest participant with free Chowking lunch to participants.

The tournament serves as one of the highlights of the T’nalak Festival, an annual celebration to commemorate the province’s founding anniversary. It is named after the traditional, dream-inspired abaca cloth woven by local T’boli women.

Interested participants can still register online thru Dave Gallaza at mobile 0948-6724088.