INC members allegedly harass rider, take motorcycle keys during rally

By Trixee Rosel

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) is investigating a viral incident along EDSA near the People Power Monument on June 30, where a motorcycle rider was allegedly harassed by Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) rally participants.

In a video circulating online, the rider claimed that some rallyists forcibly took the key to his motorcycle while he was caught in traffic near buses carrying INC members. The footage also captured one participant making a threatening remark, intensifying the confrontation.

According to initial police reports, the situation began as a verbal altercation that nearly escalated into a physical clash.

Responding officers quickly intervened to prevent violence.

QCPD emphasized that the officer on the scene followed Philippine National Police (PNP) operational procedures, applying maximum tolerance to defuse tensions.

Authorities have urged the rider and other witnesses to provide statements to help establish the facts.

Police said the investigation will carefully review all available evidence and testimonies to determine accountability, stressing their commitment to a transparent and impartial probe.