HeadlinesNews

INC members allegedly harass rider, take motorcycle keys during rally

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Thousands of INC members flocked to the People Power Monument in Quezon City on Tuesday, June 30, as part of its surprise rally condemning the impending filing of charges against Sen. Rodante Marcoleta, and their demand for accountability and justice. (Photo from QCPD)

By Trixee Rosel

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) is investigating a viral incident along EDSA near the People Power Monument on June 30, where a motorcycle rider was allegedly harassed by Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) rally participants.

In a video circulating online, the rider claimed that some rallyists forcibly took the key to his motorcycle while he was caught in traffic near buses carrying INC members. The footage also captured one participant making a threatening remark, intensifying the confrontation.

According to initial police reports, the situation began as a verbal altercation that nearly escalated into a physical clash.

Responding officers quickly intervened to prevent violence.

QCPD emphasized that the officer on the scene followed Philippine National Police (PNP) operational procedures, applying maximum tolerance to defuse tensions.

Authorities have urged the rider and other witnesses to provide statements to help establish the facts.

Police said the investigation will carefully review all available evidence and testimonies to determine accountability, stressing their commitment to a transparent and impartial probe.

 

Taiwan braces for another storm
Villar questions involvement of coops in huge rice importation
‘Sa Ngalan…’ muntik nang maudlot dahil kay BB
Sotto replaces Escudero as Senate president
Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Centro Escolar University
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Elevator crushes caretaker in Manila
Next Article Oyarzabal’s brace helps Spain over Austria to advance to Round of 16

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Former special forces soldier turned assassin arrested in Mindoro
Headlines News
P-pop boom: What really makes these groups different?
Entertainment
Oyarzabal’s brace helps Spain over Austria to advance to Round of 16
Football Sports
Elevator crushes caretaker in Manila
Headlines News