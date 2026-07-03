Binangonan HVIs arrested in ₱1.3-M shabu bust

Two high-value individuals (HVIs) identified as “Kakay,” 45, and “Nonoy,” 27, were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Binangonan, Rizal on Thursday night, July 2.

Police said the suspects, both classified as HVIs due to their alleged involvement in large-scale drug activities, were the targets of an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Binangonan Municipal Police Station in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Authorities seized about 202.27 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱1,375,436, along with a shoulder bag, two mobile phones, a motorcycle, buy-bust money, and cash believed to be proceeds from illegal drug transactions.

The operation was documented using Alternative Recording Devices (ARDs) in the presence of mandatory witnesses to ensure transparency.

The suspects are now detained at the Binangonan Municipal Police Station custodial facility and face charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. (Mandie Asejo)