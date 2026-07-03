14 fishermen nabbed for illegal fishing in Palawan

Fourteen transient fishermen from Occidental Mindoro were arrested after being caught conducting illegal fishing activities in the municipal waters of Magsaysay, Palawan on June 29.

Authorities said the group was intercepted during a seaborne patrol about 7.8 nautical miles northwest of Barangay Alcoba.

They were allegedly using air compressors as breathing apparatus — a destructive and prohibited fishing method.

The suspects, aboard a white-and-blue fishing banca, included a boat captain, a chief engineer, and 12 crew members.

Seized from them were three air compressors with accessories, diving masks, spear guns, improvised foot paddles, flashlights, about 150 kilos of assorted fish, and other fishing gear valued at ₱42,450.

Initial investigation revealed the fishermen were not registered with any local fisherfolk association and had no authority to operate in Magsaysay’s waters.

The suspects were brought to Sitio Bantayanan in Barangay Lucbuan for documentation and now face charges for violating ordinances banning compressor fishing and prohibiting transient fishermen from engaging in fishing activities within municipal waters. (Mandie Asejo)