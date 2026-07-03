Ombudsman files P75-M plunder case vs Marcoleta

By Jel Santos

The Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) has filed a plunder case before the Sandiganbayan against Senator Rodante Marcoleta, a non-bailable offense, over allegations that he failed to declare ₱75 million in donations received while serving as a congressman.

Court records show that Marcoleta, along with former lawmaker Michael “Mike” Defensor and businessmen Joseph Varias Espiritu and Aristotle Baluyut Viray, was charged with plunder under Republic Act No. 7080.

The case was docketed as Criminal Case No. SB26CRM0018.

In addition, the Ombudsman filed three separate criminal cases for violation of Presidential Decree No. 46, or the anti-gift law, each naming Marcoleta and one alleged donor as co-accused. These were raffled to different Sandiganbayan divisions.

According to the Ombudsman, evidence includes three cash donations totaling ₱75 million that were not declared in Marcoleta’s Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs) or campaign finance reports.

The OMB stressed that Marcoleta himself publicly acknowledged receiving the money, leaving the court to decide whether such receipts constitute plunder and bribery under existing laws.

The Ombudsman underscored that “utang na loob” cannot justify undisclosed financial benefits received by a public official, stating: “The moment gratitude is used to explain away ₱75 million in undisclosed money, it stops being ‘utang na loob’ and becomes exactly what our plunder and bribery laws were written to prevent.”

Marcoleta, who continues to enjoy the presumption of innocence, has yet to issue a statement on the filing.

The case has sparked public debate, especially following a surprise rally staged by Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) members days before the charges were formally lodged.