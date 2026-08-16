BARMM chief survives ambush; Afp, Palace condemn attack

By Martin Sadongong

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Malacañang have condemned the Aug. 15 ambush on the convoy of BARMM Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua in Maguindanao del Norte, vowing to pursue the attackers and tighten security ahead of the region’s first parliamentary elections.

Gunmen strafed Macacua’s convoy along the National Highway in Barangay Bitu, Datu Odin Sinsuat at around 4:44 p.m., forcing the vehicles to continue toward Cotabato City.

No one was hurt, but authorities said the assailants fled in an unknown direction.

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Antonio Nafarrete denounced the attack and ordered intensified operations across vulnerable areas.

“The AFP will pursue the perpetrators and work closely with the Philippine National Police, Commission on Elections, and other concerned agencies to identify those responsible and ensure accountability under the law,” he said.

He urged communities to remain calm and exercise restraint, stressing the military’s commitment to safeguard the Sept. 14 polls.

Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Donald M. Gumiran said the ambush would not weaken the Army’s resolve.

“While the Chief Minister was unharmed following the attack, this incident does not change our resolve,” he declared, noting that units have reinforced patrols and checkpoints along major routes.

Gumiran emphasized that a credible election would be a “huge step forward” for the Bangsamoro government and assured voters they could cast ballots without fear.

To bolster security, the Army has deployed Task Force 92—561 soldiers with infantry, intelligence, EOD, K9, and civil-military units—to Maguindanao and nearby areas.

This force adds to more than 1,500 troops already mobilized to enforce the election gun ban and protect communities.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, likewise condemned the ambush.

“Ang naganap na karahasan na ginawa kina BARMM Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua at mga kasamahan niya ay kinokondena ng Pangulo,” Castro said.

Marcos ordered agencies to tighten security in Bangsamoro communities and conduct a thorough investigation, assuring that the incident would not derail the government’s support for BARMM’s democratic transition. (With reports by Betheena Unite)