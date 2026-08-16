June Mar Fajardo delays Gilas retirement as Cone rues manpower woes

June Mar Fajardo is set to hang up his Gilas Pilipinas jersey already but had to postpone that as head coach Tim Cone continues to deal with manpower issues ahead of the August window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Nationals will be missing the services of Mike Phillips and Quentin Millora-Brown at the frontline while Kai Sotto’s availability remains uncertain, leaving the veteran coach with only AJ Edu as his only legitimate center on the roster.

And the depleted ceiling comes at a time when Gilas is in dire need of victory against Jordan and Iran to stay in the hunt for the World Cup spot.

“QMB is doubtful with his back surgery. Mike Phillips has his brother’s wedding, so he’s begging off. We had June Mar wanting to retire, but we pulled him back in,” revealed Cone.

Fajardo, now already 36-years-old, has been part of the national team since 2013 and actually already entertaining the idea of retiring with towering younger big men joining the team.

But according to Cone, the Nationals have no other choice but call him back in.

“We certainly have our issues. It’s really on me to make sure we get all the best players. We haven’t been able to do that. I’ve been failing at my job,” admitted Cone.

Aside from Fajardo, expected to hold the fort for Gilas are the remaining players in the lineup in the likes of Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo, Juan Gomez de Liaño, Scottie Thompson and RJ Abarrientos.

Also expected to step up are Edu, Troy Rosario, Chris Newsome, Dwight Ramos and naturalized player Justin Brownlee.

“I just haven’t been able to get all the best players. But we’ve still got Dwight and Carl and KQ and Justin. So we’re going to put up a fight here. We have AJ Edu still playing for us,” said Cone.

“We lack a little bit more size, but it is what it is.”