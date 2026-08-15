Fil-Am Galdiano slips to 12th, but Bianca Pagdanganan misses cut

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Fil-American Mariel Galdiano and Bianca Pagdanganan faltered together, allowing Thai Arpichaya Yubol to take command halfway through The Standard Portland Classic at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, Aug. 15 (Philippine time).

Galdiano, a Hawaiian of Filipino parentage, stumbled from the solo lead after carding a 1-under-par 71 to trail new the leader by four strokes after dropping to a tie for 12th at 8-under.

Yubol shot her second straight 66 to seize the second-round lead.

Galdiano, who opened her campaign with a 65, started ominously at the backnine that saw fumble with a bogey and a double bogey on her first 10 holes. She picked up her pace with birdies on Nos. 3 and 6, and an eagle-3 on No. 7.

Pagdanganan, who trailed Galdiano by one shot in the first round, fared miserably as she missed the cut by one after shooting a 75.

The two-time Olympian had three birdies, by struggled with four bogeys and a double bogey on No. 17.

A stroke back is another Thai in Pajaree Anannarukarn, who shot a 66. Accompanying her were Sophia Schubert and Hye-Jin Choi, who turned in a 66 and 65, respectively.

“I had five or six weeks off at home leading up to this, and I worked really hard,” Schubert said. “Worked on my putting because that’s what I need to work on. It’s just really been clicking, making putts.”

The 24-year-old Yubol is gunning for her first LPGA Tour title in four seasons. She finished second this year at Mayakoba and the ShopRite LPGA.

After birdieing in the par-4 17th to get to 13 under, Yubol bogeyed the par-4 18th for her first bogey on the week.

“It’s golf, so it always happens,” Yubol said. “For me, 36 holes with just one bogey is amazing.”

Haeran Ryu, the winner of consecutive majors this year at the KPMG Women’s PGA and Evian Championship, led a large group at 9 under. She shot 68.

Lexi Thompson likewise missed the cut with rounds of 73 and 72 after announcing that she’s going to be a mother. Thompson posted Tuesday on Instagram a photo with husband Max Provost and photos of the sonogram of a girl due in February. (With a report from AP)