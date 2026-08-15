Norwegian proponent of AI data center walks out of public consultation in Iloilo

By Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY — Daniel Stefan Robertsen, proponent of a proposed AI data center in Oton, Iloilo, walked out of a public consultation and cursed at reporters on Friday, Aug. 14.

Livestreams and recorded videos showed Robertsen of Norway Green Energy losing his temper during the consultation held at a chapel in Barangay Abilay Sur, a largely agricultural area.

“If you think that the data center is something toxic and you don’t want it, then let us stop the discussion now,” Robertsen said before leaving after only one question and a comment from a resident opposing the project.

Oton Town Councilor and lawyer Annie Rose Paro had asked Robertsen what his company planned to do about cooling systems and water use for the proposed 50‑megawatt hyperscale AI data center.

After walking out, Robertsen turned back and shouted at Iloilo media: “If you don’t have a brain, just f*ck … Go away!”

The proposed 10‑hectare AI data center has drawn controversy, with the public and even government agencies only learning of the Aug. 14 consultation a day earlier after former Kabataan party‑list representative Raoul Manuel raised concerns online.

Vice Mayor Jose Niel Olivares, presiding officer of the Oton Town Council, clarified that the project had never received endorsement from the local government’s legislative body. He later described Robertsen’s behavior as “in bad taste” after failing to answer community questions.

Abilay Sur Barangay Captain Marites Eusoya said the barangay would pass a resolution opposing the project.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP‑Iloilo) condemned Robertsen’s actions toward reporters. “NUJP Iloilo condemns this brazen and outright disrespectful behavior toward journalists who were simply performing their duties,” the group said in a statement.