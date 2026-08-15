Dentist-influencer Sam Bernardo eyes showbiz career: ‘Choosy pa ba ako?’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Dr. Sam Bernardo’s growing popularity, fueled in part by her association with celebrities and personalities such as Daniel Matsunaga, Mika Salamanca, G22 and Bianca de Vera, has opened discussions about her possible entry into show business.

We recently sat down with Bernardo, and it’s easy to see why the idea has come up. She has the looks, the curves and, as it turns out, the willingness to give acting a try.

“Why not? Sa panahon ngayon, choosy pa ba ako? Kung may opportunity, I am very much willing to try,” she said.

As for a possible leading man, Bernardo quickly named her “crush,” Daniel Padilla.

“Oo naman, Bernardo ako, e. Lalayo pa ba ako?” she quipped. “Siyempre, idol ko rin si Kathryn, so if ever, I would like to work with him.”

How about Matsunaga? After all, they have been working together for some time now.

“Pwede rin!” she exclaimed. “Mas maganda kasi I would be very comfortable with him kasi we’ve been friends for the longest time.”

If given the chance to choose a genre, Bernardo already knows where she wants to go: comedy.

“Kasi kikay talaga ako in real life,” she explained. “Akala nila kasi porke’t dentist ako, seryoso ako sa tunay na buhay. But yeah, I think I’m funny, so comedy siguro.”

But while showbiz may be an interesting new direction, Bernardo remains focused on the advocacy that has driven her work as a dentist: promoting healthy smiles and better oral health among Filipinos from all walks of life.

“It is the main reason I do what I do,” she said. “Gusto ko talaga palawakin ang kaalaman tungkol sa oral hygiene. So, I just don’t stay in the clinic and practice my profession. I take to social media to spread the word.”

Bernardo, founder and CEO of Awesam Smile Dental Clinic, has been building a stronger presence in the entertainment scene to reach a wider audience and make conversations about dental health more accessible.

“We’re not just expanding our reach; we’re amplifying our message. Together with my ambassadors, we will make dental health a priority for more Filipinos,” she said.

Whether she eventually lands a role opposite her longtime friend Matsunaga, gets to work with her “crush” Padilla, or finds herself in a comedy project, she sees entertainment as another platform, one that could help her reach more people with the message she has already been championing in the dental clinic.

For now, though, Bernardo is keeping the door open.

After all, as she herself put it: “Sa panahon ngayon, choosy pa ba ako?”