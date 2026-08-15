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Fresh warrant issued vs Alice Guo over 3 new anti-graft cases

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo (Tempo file photo)

By Hannah Nicol

The Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 67 has issued a new warrant of arrest against former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo over three anti‑graft cases.

The cases involve alleged violations of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti‑Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The court also named 11 other individuals as accused and set bail at ₱90,000 for each count.

Guo is currently detained at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City after being convicted of qualified human trafficking and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Pasig RTC Branch 167 likewise sentenced her co‑accused — Rachelle Malonzo Carreon, Jaimielyn Cruz, Walter Wong Rong, Wang Weili, Wuli Dong, Nong Ding Chang, and Lang Xu Po — to life imprisonment.

Each was ordered to pay a ₱2‑million fine per case, in addition to monetary reparations to the victim‑complainants.

The court also ordered the turnover of the ₱6‑billion Baofu compound to the government and permanently revoked the registrations of Baofu Land Development Inc., Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc., and Zun Yuan Technology Inc.

 

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