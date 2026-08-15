NBI rescues ex-beauty queen, 5 Russians from human trafficking

By Richielyn Canlas

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) rescued a former Filipino beauty queen and five Russian women from a human trafficking scheme at a hotel in Makati City.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the agency’s International Operations Division conducted an anti-trafficking operation to arrest a male suspect after receiving an intelligence report that he was offering women for sexual favors in exchange for a large sum of money.

The NBI added that the women were being offered for commercial sexual exploitation through PR modeling and companionship services.

The suspect was arrested after accepting marked money from an undercover agent during the entrapment operation.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag did not disclose the names of those involved but confirmed that the Filipino woman was a former beauty queen.

Meanwhile, the agency said it is coordinating with the Russian Embassy regarding the five other women who claimed to be models but were classified by the NBI as tourists.

The rescued women are now under the care of the Makati City Social Welfare and Development Office.

The suspect may face charges for qualified human trafficking.