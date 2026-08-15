PH teams off to roaring starts at NSAC World Invitational

University of Santo Tomas and Jose Rizal University scored impressive wins at the start of the inaugural NSAC World Invitational, presented by Philippine Sports Commission, on rainy Friday, Aug. 14, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The JRU Bombers opened the tournament with a hard-earned 71-66 victory over Australia’s Elite Stacks, while the UST Tigers produced decisive victory of the opening day, defeating Japan’s Tenri University, 88-65.

Other winners in the 8-team field, were Japan’s Fighting Eagles Nagoya, which posted a 97-87 victory over Far Eastern University, and San Beda romped to a 78-65 victory over Taiwan’s National Formosa University in the event held in partnership with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Lawrence Mangubat led the Heavy Bombers with 22 points, while Sean Salvador contributed 14. Chris Hubilla and Allan Laurenaria added 13 points apiece, with Hubilla also collecting seven rebounds and five assists.

The Growling Tigers established control early with a 27-13 first quarter and carried a 51-29 advantage into halftime.

Collins Akowe and Amiel Acido led UST with 17 points apiece, with Acido going a perfect 6-of-6 from the field. Koji Buenaflor added 11 points off the bench.

The Red Lions trailed 24-17 after the opening quarter before responding with a 25-15 second period to take a 42-39 advantage into halftime. They extended their lead by holding National Formosa to 10 points in the third quarter.

RC Calimag paced San Beda with 16 points, while Aldous Torculas added 15. Jomel Puno chipped in 11 points off the bench.

Justin Hawkins led National Formosa with 16 points, followed by Chengen Yang with 14 and Jayden Jones with 12.