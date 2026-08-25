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Eala, Auger-Aliassime’s mixed doubles run cut short, bow to couple Svitolina, Monfils

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, enter the court ahead of a mixed doubles match at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

Alex Eala and her Canadian partner Félix Auger-Aliassime bowed out of the mixed doubles event after absorbing a 1-4, 1-4 Round of 16 loss to married tennis couple Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina in 2026 US Open in New York Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The much-awaited return of the 21-year-old was cut short as the Filipina tennis ace and Auger-Aliassime just couldn’t match the firepower of the star couple.

The husband-and-wife duo dominated first and second serves and points via receptions to beat the crowd favorites Eala and Auger-Aliassime.

Svitolina and Monfils will battle either the top seeds Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Novak Djokovic of Serbia, or Kateřina Siniaková of Czech Republic and Henry Patten of the UK in the quarterfinal.

Eala, currently No. 18 in the WTA rankings, shifts her focus to the singles event where she is 17th seed in the main draw.

Also, Auger-Aliassime, Monfils, and Svitolina are competing in the singles category.

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