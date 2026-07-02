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Zambo cop shot dead in ambush; service weapon stolen

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Police Corporal Armaejo Unab Jornadal (Photo courtesy from Enduro Runners Club)

Police Corporal Armaejo Unab Jornadal, 36, was killed in an ambush by motorcycle‑riding gunmen in Barangay Tikwas, Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur, on Wednesday afternoon, July 1.

Initial investigation revealed that Jornadal, a member of the 2nd Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Mobile Force Company, was riding his motorcycle home when two suspects on another motorcycle overtook him.

The back rider opened fire, hitting him multiple times and leaving him dead at the scene.

Authorities discovered that the victim’s government‑issued firearm was missing after the attack, raising suspicions that the assailants deliberately targeted him to steal his weapon.

Investigators recovered four spent 9mm shell casings and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

Police also found an AFPSLAI loan receipt dated July 1 in the victim’s motorcycle compartment, indicating he had just completed a cash loan transaction before the ambush.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. (Mandie Asejo)

 

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