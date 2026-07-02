Underage cousins driving motorcycle killed in Bukidnon crash

Three cousins — aged 16, 13, and 10 — were killed instantly after their motorcycle collided with a 10‑wheeler sugarcane truck in Purok 1, Brgy. Angga‑an, Damulog, Bukidnon, on Tuesday morning, June 30.

Reports revealed that the minors were on their way to fetch water for school, a daily chore that pushed them to drive despite being underage and unlicensed.

Riding a Kawasaki Bajaj motorcycle, the 16‑year‑old took the wheel, attempting to navigate a narrow downhill curve.

When confronted with the massive truck, he panicked, lost control, and the motorcycle toppled — throwing all three beneath the truck’s rear wheel.

The crushing impact killed them instantly, and they were declared dead at the scene.

Authorities said the truck driver immediately surrendered to the Damulog Police Station and may face charges depending on the investigation’s outcome.

Police officer‑in‑charge Capt. Marlon Subrian emphasized the importance of parental supervision, noting that the children’s need to perform household tasks should never justify underage driving. (Selena Atun)