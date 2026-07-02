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Manila implements traffic rerouting amid rally at Liwasang Bonifacio

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Long lines of vehicles are seen along Padre Burgos Avenue and the Lawton area as traffic builds amid the ongoing Iglesia Ni Cristo peace rally. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid delays. (Photo by Diann Calucin)

By Diann Calucin

The Manila City Government has rolled out extensive traffic management measures as thousands of Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) members gather at Liwasang Bonifacio on Thursday, July 2.

To ease congestion and maintain order, several major roads were closed starting at 4:00 a.m., including:

  • M. Recto Avenue (Nicanor Reyes Street to Mendiola Street)
  • Legarda Street (Figueras Street to San Rafael Street)
  • Magallanes Drive (Jones Bridge to MacArthur Bridge)
  • Ayala Bridge (entire stretch)
  • Ayala Boulevard eastbound lane (San Marcelino Street to Romualdez Street)

Authorities also announced detailed rerouting schemes for vehicles bound for Mendiola, Liwasang Bonifacio, and Ayala Bridge, directing motorists to alternative routes such as Nicanor Reyes Street, Earnshaw Street, Sergio H. Loyola Street, Jones Bridge, and Taft Avenue.

In addition to traffic adjustments, classes at all levels in Manila were suspended to minimize disruption and ensure the safety of students and school personnel.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso emphasized that the suspension was part of broader contingency measures to protect the public during the rally.

The city government has also mobilized multiple agencies in preparation for the demonstrations:

  • The Manila Department of Social Welfare for food distribution
  • The Department of Environment and Public Services to maintain cleanliness
  • The Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (MCDRRMD), which remains under Red Alert Status with rescue teams, medical responders, and emergency equipment on standby

Meanwhile, the Manila Police District (MPD) continues to enforce a maximum tolerance policy, ensuring peace and order while allowing demonstrators to exercise their rights.

City officials advised motorists to plan trips ahead, expect heavier traffic, and use alternate routes while emergency responders and law enforcement remain on standby to safeguard rally participants, commuters, and the general public.

 

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