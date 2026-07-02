Former PBA star dazzles again at Fil-Chinese alumni cagefest

Xavier School drew another explosive performance from Joseph Yeo and downed Philippine Cultural College, 75-64, to claim the first outright semis berth in the 40-years division of the Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. (FCAAI) held recently at the Tanduay Gym in Quiapo.

Yeo came through with variety of spectacular baskets highlighted by an alley-oop basket late in the game to cap off a 25-point performance as the Golden Stallions closed out their elimination campaign with a bang,

After losing to defending champion Hua Siong College in the opener last May, the Golden Stallions went on a roll to finish the elims with a 7-1 card.

Backstopped by two-time PBA MVP James Yap, Hua Siong College still leads the team standings with a perfect 6-0 card.

Hua Siong, however, needs to hurdle one of two remaining games – either against Grace Christian College and PCC – to secure the other outright semis berth. Backed by Powersox and AcroCity, Xavier also got also impressive numbers from Bon Syiaco and Denden Coyiuto, who tallied 16 and 8 points, respectively. Alfie Martinez paced the Eastern Communications-backed PCC squad with 32 points. PCC slipped to a 5-2 – the same record of St. Stephen’s- SCAG which romped to a 72-59 win over Metro Asia-backed St. Peter the Apostle School – thanks to a 13-point showing of Christian Luanzon.

Still contention for the two remaining quarterfinals berths are Grace Christian College-GT Radial (3-3), Chiang Kai Shek College-Big Chill (2-4) and SPAS-Metro Asia (1-6) and St. Jude-Linea-Pesomax.com.

The 9-school league has the backing of Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Yong Kee Roasting House, 1118 Autospa, and TCL.