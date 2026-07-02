Red Alert status raised in Manila amid INC protests

By Diann Calucin

The Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (MCDRRMD) was placed under Red Alert Status on Thursday, July 2, as the city government intensified its preparations for the ongoing protest of Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) members at Liwasang Bonifacio.

Under this heightened alert, rescue personnel, medical response teams, emergency equipment, and disaster response resources have been strategically positioned and placed on standby to provide immediate assistance should any incident occur.

These measures form part of the city government’s contingency plan to safeguard public safety and ensure that emergency responders remain fully prepared throughout the duration of the rallies.

The MCDRRMD is also working closely with other city departments and concerned agencies to guarantee a swift and coordinated response to medical, rescue, or emergency situations.

Meanwhile, the Manila Police District (MPD) has deployed sufficient personnel to secure the protest area.

MPD Director PIO Brig. Philipp Ines Jr. confirmed that officers are operating under a maximum tolerance policy, balancing crowd control with respect for the demonstrators.

City authorities stressed that both emergency responders and law enforcement teams will remain on standby to protect rally participants, motorists, commuters, and the general public while the protest continues.