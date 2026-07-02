Homicide charges eyed vs Tab Baldwin, staff

By Aaron Recuenco

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has recommended the filing of homicide and reckless imprudence resulting in homicide charges against former Ateneo de Manila head coach Tab Baldwin and several members of the basketball team’s coaching and conditioning staff.

CIDG Director Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico confirmed that the recommendation covers two counts in connection with the deaths of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, who drowned during an off-campus training session at a beach resort in Aurora on June 8.

These charges are in addition to alleged violations of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018.

The cases have already been referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for case build-up and evaluation.

Morico explained that the referral includes homicide under Article 249 and reckless imprudence resulting in homicide under Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code.

Last week, the CIDG had earlier recommended charges under the Anti-Hazing Law against Baldwin, 11 other coaching and conditioning staff, and two utility personnel.

Their inclusion was based on provisions of the law that hold individuals accountable for their mere presence during hazing-related activities.

However, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla clarified that the DOJ will ultimately decide whether the utility boys will be included in the charge sheet. Ateneo de Manila University has vowed to provide legal assistance to the two.

Morico personally met with the family of Rene Baterbonia at Camp Crame to explain the results of the investigation and assure them of CIDG’s continued support should the case proceed to trial.

The family expressed gratitude to the PNP and CIDG for pursuing accountability.

The CIDG emphasized that its investigation is still ongoing to identify other personalities who may be held liable for homicide charges and reckless imprudence in connection with the tragic incident.