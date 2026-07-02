Repeat offender arrested after QC assault spree

A 28‑year‑old man identified only as “Anthony” was arrested by operatives of the Payatas Police Station (PS13) of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Wednesday morning, July 1, following a series of violent assaults in Barangay Payatas.

Police confirmed that Anthony is a repeat offender, with prior records for physical injury in 2016 and reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury in 2025.

On the day of his arrest, he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he struck a 66‑year‑old resident with his motorcycle at 8:20 a.m.

After being cautioned for reckless driving, he returned minutes later armed with a wooden stick and attacked the same victim.

By 9:00 a.m., Anthony assaulted a 37‑year‑old Meralco lineman on duty, even brandishing a replica Glock 18 pistol.

The lineman bravely resisted, disarmed him, and reported the incident to PS13.

Police launched a pursuit operation and successfully apprehended Anthony by 9:22 a.m., confiscating the replica firearm.

The suspect is now facing charges of slight physical injuries under Article 266, grave threats under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code, and violations of RA 10951 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Authorities emphasized that Anthony’s history of offenses underscores the dangers posed by repeat offenders and the need for stricter monitoring of individuals with prior criminal records. (Selena Atun)