PNP-issued pistol retrieved in Marawi gunrunning bust

Police operatives recovered a PNP‑issued caliber 9mm pistol during an entrapment operation that led to the arrest of two suspected gunrunners in Barangay Cabingan, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, on June 29.

The suspects, identified as Jubidi Andul Jalil, 33, of Binidayan, Lanao del Sur, and Norsally Manarondong Barat, 35, of Marawi City, were allegedly caught selling firearms to a police poseur‑buyer in exchange for ₱300,000 in marked money.

Among the items seized were:

Two Elisco caliber 5.56 rifles

A Pietro Beretta caliber 9mm pistol marked as PNP property

The buy‑bust money

Packaging materials

A black Toyota Hilux believed to have been used in the transaction

Authorities highlighted the recovery of the government‑issued pistol, stressing its importance in tracing how official firearms end up in the hands of criminal groups.

The suspects are now under the custody of the Marawi City Police Station and face charges for violating RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (Mandie Asejo)