Sports panel backs CIDG probe, pushes reforms after Aurora tragedy

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Sports Stakeholders’ Panel has expressed its support for the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) as it continues its investigation into the Aurora tragedy, while calling for reforms to strengthen the athlete safety and professionalize sports coaching in the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 1, the panel also backed the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) review on institutional oversight and stressed the need to determine whether hazing or negligence played a role in the incident that claimed the lives of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

The group also called for stronger athlete protection through improved coaching standards, mandatory training and certification and better safeguarding measures across all sports.

“Properly designed and implemented, these reforms will protect both athletes and coaches, reinforce ethical and professional practice, and strengthen public trust in the sport,” the statement read.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Department of Education and CHED are already working on programs to strengthen coach education and athlete welfare, while National Sports Associations were urged to enhance their safeguarding systems.

The panel also urged all sports stakeholders to support reforms that prioritize athlete safety, accountability, and ethical coaching.

“The power entrusted to us, the accountability we accept, and the standards we choose to uphold will define the culture of sport that shapes our youth and, ultimately, the kind of nation we become,” the statement read.