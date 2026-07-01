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Robbery-slay suspect arrested in Iloilo after killing senior citizen victim

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Police arrest the suspect (wearing blue) wanted for the killing of an 89-year-old woman in La Paz, Iloilo City. (Photo from PNP Iloilo City Police Office)

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man wanted for the robbery-slay of an 89-year-old woman in La Paz, Iloilo City.

The suspect, known only as “Pablo,” was nabbed during an entrapment operation in Oton, Iloilo, on June 28 while allegedly attempting to sell a firearm.

Investigators said the victim was discovered lifeless beside her bed in her Ledesco Village home on May 24 after relatives failed to reach her.

CCTV footage reportedly showed the suspect—once employed by the victim—ransacking the house before fleeing with ₱66,540 in cash, a wristwatch, and other belongings.

Authorities revealed that the victim had previously transacted with the suspect over the purchase of pipe culverts before the killing.

Pablo is now in the custody of the Iloilo City Police Office’s City Intelligence Unit and faces charges under Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and Republic Act 9516 (illegal possession of explosives). (Mandie Asejo)

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