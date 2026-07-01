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Quezon City braces for 100,000 INC rally crowd

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Members of the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) continue their rally against corruption and call for accountability at the EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City on Wednesday, July 1. (Photo by Santi San Juan)

By Trixee Rosel

The Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) rally scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, along White Plains Avenue and Temple Drive is expected to draw around 100,000 participants, according to organizers.

The Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) granted INC’s request for a permit, filed by Minister Eraño Codera, with conditions on traffic management, venue cleanliness, and public safety.

Authorities stressed that while the city raised no objection to the activity, organizers must comply with guidelines such as avoiding total road closures and conducting immediate cleanup after the event.

The permit also noted that approval could be revoked in cases of emergency, public interest concerns, or non-compliance.

Organizers were reminded that the rally must strictly follow the approved venue and schedule, as any deviation could violate the Public Assembly Act of 1985.

The expected turnout comes after INC members staged an “emergency rally” near the People Power Monument on June 30, which disrupted traffic.

Following that incident, city officials coordinated with INC representatives and signed a memorandum of understanding outlining rules for the July 1 assembly.

Authorities, including the Quezon City Police District and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, are preparing measures to manage the massive crowd and ensure public safety during the rally.

 

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