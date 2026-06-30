HeadlinesNews

Man threatens girl with a gun over ₱100 loan refusal

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Liezle Basa-Inigo

BURGOS, Isabela – Police arrested a 42‑year‑old man on Saturday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a 17‑year‑old girl who refused to lend him ₱100.

According to the Isabela Police Provincial Office (PPO), the suspect, identified as “Ico,” was intoxicated when he asked the teenager for money.

When she declined, he became enraged, pulled out a .45‑caliber pistol from his backpack, and threatened her. The victim fled and sought help from her sibling and barangay officials.

Police later arrested the suspect in Barangay Pintor, Gamu, and recovered an unmarked .45‑caliber pistol without a serial number.

Authorities said the crime was triggered by the suspect’s anger over the girl’s refusal to lend him money.

He now faces charges of grave threats and violation of Republic Act No. 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

 

DoJ chief to sue Hontiveros
Princess Superal poised to win another one with flawless 66
Standhardinger poses big problem for Gilas rivals
Solar-powered electric tricycles introduced
Kristoffer, Joyce bring ‘Hahamakin’ to Davao
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article From junior champs 17 years ago to men’s finalists: What a run for Alcantara, Taiwanese friend

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

From junior champs 17 years ago to men’s finalists: What a run for Alcantara, Taiwanese friend
Headlines Tennis
Saibari sends Morocco through, hands Dutch earliest World Cup exit
Football Sports
Bad stare sparks Bacolod school stabbing
Headlines News
Alapag’s NLEX debut in opener, double ‘Clasico’ games highlight Gov’s Cup sked
Basketball Headlines Sports