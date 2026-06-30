Man threatens girl with a gun over ₱100 loan refusal

By Liezle Basa-Inigo

BURGOS, Isabela – Police arrested a 42‑year‑old man on Saturday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a 17‑year‑old girl who refused to lend him ₱100.

According to the Isabela Police Provincial Office (PPO), the suspect, identified as “Ico,” was intoxicated when he asked the teenager for money.

When she declined, he became enraged, pulled out a .45‑caliber pistol from his backpack, and threatened her. The victim fled and sought help from her sibling and barangay officials.

Police later arrested the suspect in Barangay Pintor, Gamu, and recovered an unmarked .45‑caliber pistol without a serial number.

Authorities said the crime was triggered by the suspect’s anger over the girl’s refusal to lend him money.

He now faces charges of grave threats and violation of Republic Act No. 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.