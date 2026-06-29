Precision, patience key as ICTSI Pinewoods Challenge unfurls

BAGUIO – Power may produce the occasional birdie at the Pinewoods Golf and Country Club, but the player who survives four days of golf’s ultimate mental examination is expected to emerge with the ICTSI Pinewoods Challenge crown.

With narrow landing areas, sloping fairways, undulating greens, swirling mountain winds and ever-changing weather, the third Philippine Golf Tour stop here is shaping up to be less a test of brute strength than of precision, patience and disciplined decision-making when the P2.5 million championship is fired off Tuesday, June 30.

Having sampled the par-72 layout during Monday’s pro-am, the Tour’s leading campaigners came away with one common conclusion: Pinewoods offers opportunities, but only to those willing to balance aggression with restraint.

“One careless swing can easily lead to a bogey or worse because trouble is always waiting. Accuracy will be more important than distance this week,” said Tony Lascuña, who topped the 18-hole pro-am – with amateur partners Jaime Pisawan, Amor Paredes and Bensheen Apolinar with a net 58 – while getting a valuable preview of the layout.

The challenge goes beyond finding fairways. Swirling mountain winds can change direction without warning, while thick fog has the potential to alter club selection and visibility from one hole – or even one shot – to the next. Combined with Pinewoods’ rolling terrain and deceptively small greens, every round promises to be a demanding exercise in course management.

Many players used the pro-am to map out their yardages and identify ideal landing spots on a course that demands strategic thinking, where every shot requires commitment and every decision carries consequences.

That should make for a fascinating four-day battle featuring the country’s leading professionals, rising stars and seasoned international campaigners.

Joining Lascuña in the title hunt is Angelo Que, who seeks back-to-back victories after edging the former in a thrilling finish at Caliraya Springs last month.

“The layout is tricky and conditions are difficult,” said Que, the reigning Order of Merit champion. “I’m just going to enjoy the week, play my game, and hopefully put together a good result.”

Known as two of the Tour’s longest hitters, Keanu Jahns and Clyde Mondilla expect to rely less on sheer power than on discipline and precision. While their length off the tee has often been a major advantage, they recognize that the mountain course rewards players who can stay patient, position the ball well and avoid unnecessary risks.

Others believe the layout demands complete commitment to every shot, placing a premium on sound course management, smart decision-making, and the ability to adapt to changing conditions. Success, they say, will depend not only on executing quality shots but also on choosing the right strategy and maintaining composure throughout the round.

For some, Pinewoods presents a different kind of examination altogether. Rather than simply testing power or shot-making ability, the course challenges a player’s mental toughness, patience and consistency. Every hole requires careful planning, making it a venue where discipline and confidence can prove just as valuable as distance.

In the end, this week’s championship may not be decided by spectacular birdie runs but by who best avoids the costly mistakes Pinewoods is designed to punish. On a mountain course where patience is every bit as valuable as power, the eventual champion will likely be the one who combines precision, composure and smart strategy over four demanding rounds.