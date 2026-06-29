AthleticsSports

Obiena captures gold in Poland meet

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
EJ Obiena (File photo)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena claimed his first outdoor season gold medal after topping the Czeslaw Cybulski Memorial in Poznan, Poland on Monday, June 29.

The two-time Olympian cleared 5.72 meters on his second attempt to capture the title, finishing ahead of the field that included Great Britain’s Owen Heard and Italy’s Matteo Oliveri.

Heard, the 2025 British champion, secured the silver medal on countback after he and Oliveri both cleared 5.60m. The Italian settled for the bronze with his season-best performance.

It was the second podium finish for Obiena this season after clinching the silver in the Flight Circus in Dusseldorf, Germany two weeks ago. He finished eighth and last at the Wanda Diamond League in Doha, Qatar and came close with a fourth-place finish at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands last week.

Obiena skipped the opening height of 5.25 meters and entered the competition at 5.40m, which he cleared on his first attempt. He then passed 5.50m before needing two tries to clear 5.60m.

The Filipino star also opted to skip 5.67m and went straight to 5.72m, clearing the bar on his second attempt to take control of the competition.

Obiena then raised the bar to 5.82m but failed to clear it in three attempts.

Federer advances at Shanghai Masters
PBA: Kings vs Bolts
Giannis, LeBron keep balloting lead for NBA All-Star Game
Michigan State raps Houston
NLEX, Elite start title series today
Share This Article
Previous Article Precision, patience key as ICTSI Pinewoods Challenge unfurls

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Precision, patience key as ICTSI Pinewoods Challenge unfurls
golf Sports
Upcoming concert ni Ashtine Olviga, star-studded!
Entertainment First Timer
Imus Pride Walk champions inclusion, diversity
Headlines News
Yormilk 2.0 expands to boost child nutrition in Manila
Headlines News