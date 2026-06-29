Imus Pride Walk champions inclusion, diversity

By Carla Bauto Dena

CAVITE — Members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their supporters marched through the streets of Imus City as LGBT Imus held its Pride Walk on Saturday, June 27.

Jomel Sarmiento Moreno, president of LGBT Imus Pride and barangay councilor of Anabu 1-A, told the Manila Bulletin that this is their organization’s first time to independently organize such an event.

“While we were honored to collaborate with the Imus City Government in previous years, taking the lead this time around feels like a significant step forward for our organization,” Moreno said.

“We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of our beloved city officials, who continue to stand with us. This event is deeply important to us—and especially to our community—because it represents our voice, our identity, and our commitment to celebrating who we are openly and proudly here in Imus.”

Moreno said this year’s Pride Walk focuses on a deeper community engagement and “bridging the gap between advocacy and daily life.”

The group aims to have inclusion as part of Imus’ everyday experience, felt in community centers and public spaces.

LGBT Imus Pride expressed gratitude for the support it received from residents and various groups, saying that the turnout reflects the city’s growing commitment to inclusivity.

“What truly touches me every year is seeing the multi-generational support. It isn’t just young people marching; it’s parents, grandparents, and neighbors who show up not just to support a ’cause,’ but to support their own loved ones,” Moreno shared.

Among the supporters present was Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, who paid tribute to members of the LGBTQIA+ community for their compassion.

“Ang dami-dami niyo pong tinutulungan at kahit wala na po kayong makukuha in return, ‘yung tinatawag nga po nila na unconditional love, ‘yun po talaga ‘yung binibigay niyo para sa inyong mga kaibigan, para sa inyong pamilya, para sa inyong mga anak-anakan, kaya mabuhay po kayong lahat,” Mateo said during her speech.