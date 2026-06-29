Senate reopens to visitors under heightened security

By Hannah Torregoza

The Senate is now open to visitors once again, according to Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian.

In a video statement released on Monday, June 29, Gatchalian announced that visitors will be allowed in accordance with the institution’s Visitor Management System (VMS), implemented by the Office of the Senate Sergeant‑At‑Arms (OSAA).

“The Senate will now allow visitors in accordance with the Visitor Management System implemented by the OSAA,” Gatchalian said in Filipino.

“This includes continuous inspection of entrances, presentation of proper identification, patrolling of Senate premises, and other measures to ensure everyone’s safety,” he added.

“At the same time, my office is open to any suggestions. We will listen and strive to address them, while ensuring the right balance between security and accessibility,” the senator stressed.

The announcement comes weeks after the Senate was placed under heightened alert following a leadership struggle in the Upper Chamber.

Gatchalian temporarily enforced a no‑visitation policy and implemented stricter security protocols during that period.

The Senate remains under heightened alert in preparation for the upcoming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, set to begin on July 6, 2026.

Gatchalian emphasized his responsibility to maintain institutional stability and protect everyone within the Senate.

“As your Senate President, it is my duty to maintain the stability of the institution and ensure the safety of all,” he assured.

“Our goal is clear: to ensure the safety of senators, staff, media, visitors, and the public,” he concluded.