Asian Youth Games winners receive financial rewards from PSC

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Filipino athletes who won medals in the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain last year received their financial rewards from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Monday, June 29, at the PSC House.

In a brief ceremony, PSC Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio extolled the exploits of the young athletes as well as their coaches after conquering great odds to bring home 24 medals – 7 golds, 7 silvers, and 10 bronzes – to finish 12th overall in the continental meet held last October.

Each gold medalist, led by sprinter Pi Durden Wangkay and jiu jitsu ace Isabella Butler, received P500,000, while winners of silver and bronze got P250,000 and P100,000, respectively.

Gregorio Is hoping the incentives given to the athletes by the government agency will serve them in good stead as they prepare for their next major tournaments.

“The reason why we giving incentive sa mga batang athlete… sinisiguro namin na dapat hindi kami ma-technical, for the last 36 years ng PSC ang binibigay lang ng incentive ay ‘yong mga elite athletes,” said Gregorio.

“Pero ito na ang bagong PSC, ito na ang bagong liderato ng mga commissioners at chairman. Ito na ang bagong liderato ng PSC. Walang iniiwan kahit grassroots, from grassroots to gold, from gold to greatness,” he added.

It was also the first time that the commission granted financial rewards to the young athletes after only giving away cash bonuses only to the elite level in the previous years.

“Palagay niyo ‘yong mga binibigay naming incentive eh okay na ang career niyo bilang atleta. Kaya nga incentive eh, ang kadugtong niyan motivation,” Gregorio continued. “When you incentivize you motivate, when you motivate, you pursue [for greatness].”

One of the recipients was boys’ 200m gold winner Wangkay, who is bound for the Olympic Youth Games in Dakar, Senegal.

“As an athlete, sa athletics po, ‘di namin in-expect ‘to, this serves as a motivation po to keep going and also to remind us to remember why we do the sport; for the country, for ourselves, and for our families,” said Wangkay.

“Sa preparation ko po I have to prepare more kesa sa AYG kasi this is worlds na eh, mga Olympians na mga makakalaban ko. I have to level up to compete at the same level they have,” he added.

Wangkay, 17, joins cyclist Maritanya Krog and fellow trackster Naomi Marjorie Cesar in the 4th Youth Olympic on the Senegalese soil. There are nine Filipino bets expected to complete.